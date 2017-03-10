Pitbull on ‘Climate Change’ Delays: ‘I Don’t Worry About Deadlines’

By Brian Ives

Pitbull fans have waited patiently for his new album Climate Change, which was supposed to come out last year. It’s finally going to see the light of day this month. Pitbull tells Radio.com that he’s never too concerned about the delays.

“I’ve been in the game seventeen years, this is my tenth album,” he says. “I don’t worry about deadlines. I tell the team, I tell everybody: ‘There’s always a plan; it never pans out. Ironically it pans out better than the original plan.'”

One cause for delay was the song “Hey Ma,” which will be on the soundtrack to the upcoming Fast and Furious film, The Fate of the Furious; the original version — as Radio.com first reported — was supposed to be a collaboration with Britney Spears and instead became a collaboration with Camila Cabello.

“I ran into ‘Hey Ma,’ I didn’t know if it was going to end up on my album, or if it was going to end up on Fast and Furious, that’s kind of what held it up a little bit, and also we have a song right now with Ty Dolla $ign that was one of the last records on the album, ‘Better on Me,’ which is going to be the next single after the one that we’re working right now.”

The current single is “Options,” featuring Stephen Marley. “It was a blessing and an honor to be able to work with Stephen Marley, and also to get down to Jamaica and shoot in Bob Marley’s studio, his house, his museum and just feel that energy. That’s a family that I have the utmost respect for, and I love the way they move and the way they carry their father’s name, and the way they carry everything that they believe in, and their country.”

Guests on the album also include Jennifer Lopez, R. Kelly, and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, and lining up those schedules can take time. “It was delayed, and it had deadlines and we didn’t make it: guess what? It’s because it was meant to come out March 17!”

Check out all of Pitbull’s tour dates at Eventful.