New Couple Alert: J.Lo and A-Rod!

Is #JRod a thing? This morning, Karen and Jeffrey dropped deets on Jennifer Lopez’s new man, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez!

The dating rumors started after A-Rod was recently spotted backstage at J.Lo’s Las Vegas show and J.Lo recently liked an Instagram pic that he posted. They’ve also been spotted hanging out together around town in Los Angeles.

Jeffrey is all for #JRod since both J.Lo and A-Rod are from New York City and they are both drop dead gorge! Karen thinks J.Rod will make pretty babies, but thinks J.Lo should keep one eye open since A-Rod is known ladies man!

Will J. Lo and A. Rod make it? How do you think Drake feels?

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey