WIN On Fresh: $10K ThursdayJohn MayerBruno Mars | OneRepublicLady GagaKings Of Leon | Nickelback | Mike PosnerChris Stapleton | Dave Matthews Band & Tim Reynolds | More »

New Couple Alert: J.Lo and A-Rod!

March 9, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Alex Rodriguez, Dating, Jennifer Lopez, Relationships

Is #JRod a thing? This morning, Karen and Jeffrey dropped deets on Jennifer Lopez’s new man, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez!

The dating rumors started after A-Rod was recently spotted backstage at J.Lo’s Las Vegas show and J.Lo recently liked an Instagram pic that he posted. They’ve also been spotted hanging out together around town in Los Angeles.

Jeffrey is all for #JRod since both J.Lo and A-Rod are from New York City and they are both drop dead gorge! Karen thinks J.Rod will make pretty babies, but thinks J.Lo should keep one eye open since A-Rod is known ladies man!

Will J. Lo and A. Rod make it? How do you think Drake feels?

Listen to Karen and Jeffrey talk #JRod below!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live