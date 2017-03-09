Lorde Releases Emotional New Track ‘Liability’

By Amanda Wicks

After releasing “Green Light,” the first track off her forthcoming album Melodrama, Lorde followed up that single with a new track today (March 9th). “Liability” is a quieter song that finds the singer looking critically at herself.

At just under three minutes, “Liability” is a short but powerful statement. With only Lorde’s vocals and a piano forming the entire track, she lays it bare on the chorus. “So they pull back, make other plans/ I understand, I’m a liability/ Get you wild, make you leave/ I’m a little much for ev- / Everyone,” she sings, playing with the last word.

On the second verse, she knows that everything she does to attract romance or any kind of relationship ends poorly because she can’t keep the facade up for long. “The truth is I am a toy that people enjoy/ ‘Til all of the tricks don’t work anymore/ And then they are bored of me,” she sings.

Melodrama drops June 16th. Fan can pre-order the album here.