Today is #InternationalWomensDay and this morning Karen and Jeffrey gave props to the women that changed their lives forever.

Karen said that her mom Gayle is her inspiration and Jeffrey got a little choked up while talking about a teacher that helped him get to where he is today!

Producer T and Intern Anthony also talked about the women who have changed their lives.

Listen below to hear Karen and Jeffrey shout out the special ladies in their lives!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey