WIN On Fresh: $10K ThursdayJohn MayerBruno Mars | OneRepublicLady GagaKings Of Leon | Nickelback | Mike PosnerChris Stapleton | Dave Matthews Band & Tim Reynolds | More »

Britney Spears Shouts Out Her Heroes on International Women’s Day

Spears shows love to the icons who inspire her. March 8, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Britney Spears, Madonna

By Radio.com Staff

Artists from across the musical spectrum have taken to social media to share their thoughts on International Women’s Day. Britney Spears marked the occasion by shouting out two inspirational artists.

Related: Madonna, Adele, Alicia Keys Support ‘A Day Without A Woman’ Protest

“@Madonna & @Beyonce… 2 of the many women who inspire me,” she captioned a split image of the iconic artists. “Always fierce throughout their careers. Thank you for being amazing.”

Check out Britney’s tweet below.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live