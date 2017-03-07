OnTheList with Xtine: Best Tracks From Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide’ (Deluxe edition, obviously)

#OnTheList with Xtine is a weekly feature from Fresh 102.7’s Christine Richie that will be highlighting all things music and more, from her favorite emerging artists, top female vocalists, and much, much more!

Ed Sheeran‘s new album Divide is finally here! The minute my eyes opened on Friday morning, I couldn’t download it fast enough. I listened over and over and was just in awe of his talent. Now I know why Jay-Z called him an alien after hearing it. Ed’s album is filled with all different musical styles and he pulls each of them off seamlessly. When you listen to Divide, you run the gamut of emotions, which is exactly what I want to experience while listening to an album. Ed has proven once again that he belongs in an elite class of artists.

It’s rare that I like this many songs on an album, another testament to Ed’s skills as a songwriter. It would be easier and a much shorter list if I told you the songs I wasn’t crazy about, but where is the fun in that? I’m also basing this on the Deluxe version of the album because why wouldn’t you get the one with more songs on it? So here’s a D E L U X E review, just for you.

“Shape of You” is already a smash, so enough said.

“Eraser”

Ed has always had songs on his albums where he raps, so this isn’t surprising, but what is are the lyrics. A very honest song about what it’s like to go from being unknown to a global superstar. I was surprised to hear what he’s been going through. I usually don’t like his rap songs, but this one has a great chorus that balances it out for me.

“Castle on the Hill”

The artists who influenced him definitely crept into this song: a little bit of Bruce Springsteen and U2. Ed calls it a love song to his hometown. I call it a song that tells a great story, which I love.

“Dive”

This sounds a bit like a throwback to great ballads of an earlier time. About making sure the other person feels the same before you dive all into a relationship. Outstanding vocals on this one.

“Perfect”

This one is going to knock “Thinking Out Loud” off of it’s #1 wedding song perch. Just a gorgeous love song that makes me cry because I’m not sure anyone has ever felt this way about me. Wow this boy is gone!

“Galway Girl”

I’m astounded that Ed had to fight with his record company to get this song on the album. Yes, it’s different for him, a nod to his Irish roots. It’s also a fun, let’s knock back a few pints and have a sing along song and one of my absolute favorites on the album. I’m really hoping this becomes a hit just to stick it to his record company. It’s already #1 in Ireland. They know what’s up.

“Happier”

Now we know what happens when Ed and Ryan Tedder write together: magic! This is an incredible song about seeing your ex and they look happier without you. Gut-wrenchingly beautiful.

“Hearts Don’t Break Around Here”

Another example of Ed’s ability to write amazing love songs. I just wish I didn’t know about his girlfriend. I picture her when listening instead of getting lost in the fantasy of the song.

“Supermarket Flowers”

An emotional song about the passing of his Grandma. I’m impressed he doesn’t mind going there with his lyrics. This will be a favorite for anyone who has lost someone they love.

“Save Myself”

A sparse song with some piano, strings, and Ed confessing about how he’s lost himself while helping those around him. If you’re going through the same thing, this one cuts you straight through the heart.

