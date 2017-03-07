FM Magazine: CaringKind – The Heart of Alzheimer’s Caregiving

Deb Gordon’s guest was Lou-Ellen Barkan, President and CEO of CaringKind, which has been New York’s leading expert on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia care for over 30 years.

Formerly known as the Alzheimer’s Association, New York City Chapter, CaringKind continues to ensure that New Yorkers with Alzheimer’s and dementia, as well as their families, get the best care and support possible.

“We remain as we’ve always been, a New York organization, run by New Yorkers for New Yorkers,” said Barkan.

“We have been delivering superb programs and services for many, many years…we’re very proud of that work…when we make the call for a family, somebody picks up that phone and pays attention,” said Barkan.

Alzheimer’s disease is one of the leading causes of death, with no known cure or viable treatments, and Ms. Barkan provided details about the brain disorder, its impact on the patient and caregiver, and the free programs and new innovations CaringKind offers to help.

“We have a medic alert bracelet…simple, low tech, user friendly bracelet, with a number on it…so that when people wander…and they are found…99% of them are returned safely to their families,” said Barkan.

“One of our newest programs is called our Comfort Matters program…where we have changed dramatically how people with late stage dementia are treated, and the results have been extraordinary.”

CaringKind also focuses on outreach to the Chinese, African-American, Latino, Orthodox Jewish, and LGBT communities to ensure information is disseminated to as many New Yorkers as possible.

If you or someone you know has Alzheimer’s or dementia, you can call the CaringKind 24 hour helpline at 646-744-2900 where trained professionals are available to speak to you in more than 200 languages.

For more information about Comfort Matters, and all of CaringKind’s free programs and services, which include workshops and caregiver support groups, visit www.caringkindnyc.org.

–Deb Gordon/WNEW