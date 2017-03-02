WIN On Fresh: $10K Thursday | Shawn MendesBruno Mars | OneRepublicLady GagaKings Of Leon | Nickelback | Mike PosnerChris Stapleton | Train | Dave Matthews Band & Tim Reynolds | More »

What’s The Biggest Secret You Kept About Your Wedding Day?

March 2, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Weddings

Have you been keeping secrets about your wedding day? Wedding Wire‘s “Wedding Secrets” survey has revealed some of the biggest secrets people kept on their wedding day. If found that one out of 10 couples surveyed admitted that they thought of calling off their wedding entirely!

Meanwhile, one out of five newlyweds admitted that they were hungover on their wedding day and one out of five also admitted that they lied about how  they met their partner.

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey revealed their big wedding day confessions. Listen below to find out what they were!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

