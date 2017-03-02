Nickelback Drummer is Victim of Identity Theft

By Robyn Collins

Someone tried to impersonate the drummer from Nickelback, Daniel Adair, to the tune of $25,000. A Florida man, Howard Koenig, tried to purchase musical equipment using Daniel Adair’s name and credit card, reports the TCPalm.

On Tuesday, (Feb. 28), Koenig, was arrested on two felony fraud-related charges. Police were first tipped off on Jan 19 when a band security specialist informed them that drum parts and microphones had been ordered from Austria, using Adair’s information.

“Essentially, when he placed the order in Austria, I guess at this level of band … you have a lot of people that work for you,” Detective Paul Griffith of the Port St. Lucie Police Department said. “One of the people in his group thought it was out of the ordinary when they were getting contacted as to confirming the order.”

Adair researched the shipping address online and found a Florida drummer, Koenig, whose drum setup was the same as his own. Adair contacted the police, who searched the IP address used on the order and tracked it to Koenig’s Port St. Lucie residence.

Koenig was prosecuted for fraud in 2009 when he was ordered to spend three years in prison and repay $78,000 that he falsely collected for a non-existent humane society benefit concert.

He was released on Tuesday from the St. Lucie County Jail on $18,750 bail.