Rihanna May Be Headed To College!

March 1, 2017 12:31 PM
Filed Under: Rihanna

Is Rihanna headed to college? On Tuesday, the superstar accepted the 2017 Humanitarian of the Year Award at Harvard University for her charitable efforts and during her speech, she shared that she’d like to get a college degree.

“I made it to Harvard. Never thought I’d be able to say that in my life, but it feels good! You don’t have to be rich to be a humanitarian,” Rihanna said. “You don’t have to be rich to help somebody. You don’t gotta be famous. You don’t even have to be college educated. I mean, I wish I was . .. . especially today.” She added, “It’s true, I might come back.”

See Also: Watch Rihanna’s Harvard Humanitarian Award Acceptance Speech

Karen and Jeffrey chatted about RiRi’s honor this morning and revealed other celebs who actually went to college. Natalie Portman has a psychology degree from Harvard and Conan O’ Brien also attended the university.

Here’s a list of 50 celebs who attended college courtesy of Buzzfeed.

Listen to Karen and Jeffrey chat about Rihanna’s honor below.

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

