Rihanna May Be Headed To College!

Is Rihanna headed to college? On Tuesday, the superstar accepted the 2017 Humanitarian of the Year Award at Harvard University for her charitable efforts and during her speech, she shared that she’d like to get a college degree.

“I made it to Harvard. Never thought I’d be able to say that in my life, but it feels good! You don’t have to be rich to be a humanitarian,” Rihanna said. “You don’t have to be rich to help somebody. You don’t gotta be famous. You don’t even have to be college educated. I mean, I wish I was . .. . especially today.” She added, “It’s true, I might come back.”

Karen and Jeffrey chatted about RiRi’s honor this morning and revealed other celebs who actually went to college. Natalie Portman has a psychology degree from Harvard and Conan O’ Brien also attended the university.

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey