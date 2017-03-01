WIN On Fresh: $10K Thursday | Shawn MendesBruno Mars | OneRepublicLady GagaKings Of Leon | Nickelback | Mike PosnerChris Stapleton | Train | Dave Matthews Band & Tim Reynolds | More »

Producer Max Martin Reveals Secrets of Making a Hit Record

March 1, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: Britney Spears, Max Martin, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd

In a new, exclusive interview with Swedish newspaper Di Weekend, Max Martin aka Martin Sandberg, the man behind some of pop’s biggest hits — from The Weeknd to Britney to Selena to Taylor — has opened up about his process and what it takes to make some of music’s heaviest hitters.

Martin is not a man of many words — this is the first interview the producer has given in 16 long, Top 40 filled years.

Back in 2016, Martin was the recipient of Sweden’s prestigious ‘Polar Music Prize” – an honor given to Sting at the 2017 ceremony. The reason given by the committee for honoring Martin: “In the last 20 years, no composer in the world has written melodies as sustainable or as widespread as those of Max Martin.”

We couldn’t agree more.

In the exclusive interview, Martin says that “a great pop song should be felt when you hear it.”

“You can hear songs that are technically great, songs that tick all the boxes. But for a song to be felt, you need something else,” he explains.

Martin also advises producers to take it slow: “There shouldn’t be too much information in the overall sound. There should never be too many new elements introduced at the same time. One at a time. Like in a movie.”

Check out the full, informative interview HERE.

 

 

