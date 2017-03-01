FM Magazine: The New York Int’l Children’s Film Festival

Deb Gordon spotlighted the 20th Annual New York Int’l Children’s Film Festival with Director, Nina Guralnick and Festival Programmer, Maria Christina.

The Festival, which is the nation’s largest of its kind, showcases a wide variety of films from around the world and features entertaining, educational and thought-provoking fare for the entire family.

“We really focus on kids from ages 3 to 18,” said Guralnick. “For the smallest members of our audience, we have a short film program called shorts for tots…as kids get older…we’ll have feature films about different topics that might appeal to them, or different animation styles, different themes that are going to be appealing to those kids on an individual basis.”

In addition to showing the NY premieres of many internationally acclaimed films, the Festival is an Oscar® qualifying festival, and this year includes the Oscar® nominated shorts, ‘Sing’ and ‘Blind Vaysha’.

The Festival’s special year is also marked by a high percentage of films directed by women, as well as film topics touching on relevant issues such as refugees and immigration.

“We have a wonderful feature called ‘The Day My Father Became a Bush’…about a young girl who is going through a war torn situation in her country.” said Christina.

”It’s this beautifully made and really wonderfully filmed and articulated allegory about what it is like to live life as a refugee…it’s really accessible in terms of how kids can open up into something that’s serious subject matter, but also be grounded in this place of reassurance and thinking about empathy and all kinds of different things.”

The New York Int’l Children’s Film Festival will take place at seven Manhattan and Brooklyn venues over four weekends through March 19, 2017. All screenings are followed by Q&A with filmmakers and encourage open dialogue.

For more information, including a full list of films and locations, visit www.nyicff.org