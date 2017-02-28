U2 Accused of Stealing Material for 1991 Album ‘Achtung Baby’

By Annie Reuter

U2 is being sued by a British songwriter for stealing musical elements for their song “The Fly” featured on their 1991 album Achtung Baby.

The songwriter, Paul Rose, filed a lawsuit on Monday (Feb. 27) in a Manhattan federal court. Rose claims that U2 copied part of his song “Nae Slappin” for their song “The Fly,” reports the New York Post.

The lawsuit alleges that U2 heard Rose’s song after they signed with Island Records in 1989, which happens to be the same year he shared a demo of “Nae Slappin” with studio executives at the label. Rose seeks songwriting credit on the U2 song and $5 million in damages and lawyer’s fees.

Listen to and compare U2’s “The Fly” with Paul Rose’s “Nae Slappin” below: