OnTheList with Xtine: 10 Songs That Fill You With Lust

#OnTheList with Xtine is a weekly feature from Fresh 102.7’s Christine Richie that will be highlighting all things music and more, from her favorite emerging artists, top female vocalists, and much, much more!

After dedicating lists to love and breakups, I realized there’s another category I haven’t written about yet. It’s my favorite one, LUST!

Others like to call it infatuation, but lust being one of the seven deadly sins makes it much more appealing to me. We’ve all felt it; that lightning bolt that shoots through your entire body when you lay your eyes on a stranger. That instant connection that could ignite sparks. It gives you a high that rivals any drug out there.

My therapist used to tell me that when you feel that “instant connection,” you should run like hell in the opposite direction. She would say that it feels familiar because it’s reminding you of a dysfunctional relationship you’ve had in your past. You’re drawn to it because subconsciously you want to repeat it, but this time have the opportunity to change the outcome. Did I invest loads of money into therapy to do what she thinks is best for me? Of course not! I usually just say, “This is probably a terrible idea,” then throw caution to the wind and let that undeniable electricity sweep me away. This could be why I’m not in therapy anymore. And also single.

There is a downside. That kind of instant connection usually burns out just as fast, but you really can’t beat that kind of passion while it lasts. Judging by their songs, these artists know exactly what I’m talking about

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Dua Lipa – “Hotter Than Hell”

Little Mix – “Touch”

The xx – “Dangerous”

Selena Gomez – “Body Heat”

Ariana Grande – “Into You”

DNCE – “Body Moves”

The Griswolds – “Lookin’ For Love”

Sia – “Move Your Body”

