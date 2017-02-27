The Touching Oscars Moment That Turned Into a ‘Touch Me’ Moment For Karen!

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey dropped all the deets on the 89th annual Academy Awards, which aired last night. They talked about the big winners, who killed it on the red carpet and of course, the most talked-about moment of the night when Moonlight won Best Picture after La La Land was mistakenly announced by Warren Beatty.

They also talked about the most touching moments from the show, including Viola Davis’ speech for her Best Supporting Actress win for her role in Fences and Mahershala Ali’s speech for his Best Supporting Actor win for his role in Moonlight.

Although Mahershala’s speech was touching, it actually gave Karen and Producer T a “touch me” moment when they heard how hot the Moonlight star’s voice was!

Watch Mahershala Ali’s Best Supporting Actor Speech for his role in Moonlight above and listen to Karen and Jeffrey’s “slutty recap” of the Oscars below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey