Oscars Secrets Revealed + the Truth About the Red Carpet

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey discussed all things Oscars, including what the celebs get in their $100,000 swag bags, what’s on the after-party menu and secrets from the red carpet!

Jeffrey broke down what the celebs will be eating at the Governor’s Ball, the official after-party of the Oscars.

Celeb chef Wolfgang Puck is catering the festivities for the 22nd year in a row. The menu includes lobster corn dogs, gold-dusted truffle popcorn, Wagyu short ribs, and baked potatoes with caviar. It also includes truffle mac and cheese, and gold dusted truffle popcorn.

There will also be over 1400 huge bottles of champagne and 20 lbs of caviar!

The 89th annual Academy Awards air live this Sunday, February 26th at 8:30PM.

Where are you watching the #AcademyAwards this Sunday? Our roundup of the best #NYC viewing parties: https://t.co/txGas4IDGu pic.twitter.com/iNlrQrBR3K — Eat. See. Play NYC (@BestOfCBSNY) February 23, 2017

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey