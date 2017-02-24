Coldplay Not Performing Israeli-Palestinian Peace Concerts

By Radio.com Staff

Coldplay will not perform an Israeli-Palestinian peace concert.

Frontman Chris Martin took to the social media to set the record straight after rumors circulated that they would play two such shows. Read his full statement below.

Hi everyone. We are in Israel and Palestine to listen and learn and that’s all; there is no concert scheduled, we are just having an interesting and enlightening trip to learn about the area.

The articles suggesting that we have a signed contract are incorrect.

Thank you so much.

love

cm