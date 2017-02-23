What’s The Craziest Diet You’ve Tried That Actually Worked?

What diet actually works for you? Karen and Jeffrey discussed a new diet called the Intermittent Fasting Diet, which requires you to fast for five days out of the month. You don’t totally go without food, but you are only allowed to eat between 750-1,110 calories for the day.

During the chat, Jeffrey dropped deets on the diets of some of the actresses who worked with him on “Ugly Betty” back in the day and said that they would eat dried apricots because it expands your stomach and keeps you feeling full (He doesn’t recommend that, though!).

Producer T, who is the “Queen of Cleanse,” chimed in and talked about the diet that actually worked for her: a no sugar (not even fruit), low carb diet which resulted in her dropping 30 lbs!

What’s the best diet you’ve ever been on? Listen to Karen and Jeffrey’s take below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey