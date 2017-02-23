Jidenna Chases Lost Love in ‘Bambi’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Jidenna learns a hard lesson about “the one who got away” in his new video “Bambi,” where a woman he loved and lost lingers still in his memories.

Related: Jidenna Drops Moody ‘The Let Out’ Featuring Quavo

Directed by Dano Cerny, “Bambi” features cameos by actress Megalyn Echikunwoke (CSI: Miami) and Jay Ellis (Insecure). Echikunwoke plays the song’s titular character, who is bound to marry someone else. As Jidenna runs throughout the streets to stop her wedding, he recalls flashbacks of their time together. He stops outside a corner store to sip from his flask, and sees a memory faintly appear in the window.

But no matter how fast he runs, Jidenna makes it to the church too late: Bambi and her husband (played by Ellis) are leaving for their honeymoon. The normally polished Jidenna looks haggard as he lunges to get to Bambi, but the groomsmen keep him at bay and she escapes into the sunset with her new husband.

“Bambi” appears on Jidenna’s debut studio album The Chief, which dropped February 17th.