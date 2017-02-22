WIN On Fresh: Bruno MarsLady GagaKings Of Leon | Nickelback | Mike PosnerChainsmokers | The WeekndTrain | Dave Matthews Band & Tim Reynolds | More »

Have You Ever Seen An Unlikely Animal In NYC?

February 22, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: animals

Karen and Jeffrey discuss the bull that they nicknamed “Ralph the Bull” that got loose in Jamaica, Queens on Tuesday. The bull escaped from a slaughterhouse and led cops on a wild chase.

He was first spotted on someone’s lawn and later seen all over the Internet running throughout the neighborhood! Cops later sedated and captured the bull.

See Also: Bull Captured After Leading Police On Chase In Jamaica, Queens Has Died

Have you ever seen an unlikely animal in NYC?

Speaking of seeing unlikely animals in NYC, Jeffrey discussed the time he thought he saw trout in his basement — which was flooded after Hurricane Sandy.

Find out what it really was when you listen below!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

