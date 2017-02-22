Karen and Jeffrey discuss the bull that they nicknamed “Ralph the Bull” that got loose in Jamaica, Queens on Tuesday. The bull escaped from a slaughterhouse and led cops on a wild chase.

He was first spotted on someone’s lawn and later seen all over the Internet running throughout the neighborhood! Cops later sedated and captured the bull.

Have you ever seen an unlikely animal in NYC?

Speaking of seeing unlikely animals in NYC, Jeffrey discussed the time he thought he saw trout in his basement — which was flooded after Hurricane Sandy.

Find out what it really was when you listen below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey