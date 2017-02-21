Karen and Jeffrey: What’s the Most Embarrassing Movie You’ve Ever Seen?

What is the most embarrassing movie you’ve ever seen? This morning, Jeffrey revealed that this past weekend, he watched Lifetime’s Britney Ever After — the unauthorized biopic of Britney Spears and it was so bad, it was good!

Karen revealed that the most embarrassing movie she’s ever watched was Justin Bieber’s 2011 movie Never Say Never. She said that although she and her husband only saw the film for their kids, they actually enjoyed the movie!

Speaking of really bad movies, CLICK HERE for a list of the 2017 Razzie nominations.

Listen to Jeffrey break down the films below!

–Intern Anthony/Karen and Jeffrey