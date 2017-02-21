WIN On Fresh: Bruno MarsLady GagaKings Of Leon | Nickelback | Mike PosnerChainsmokers | The WeekndTrain | Dave Matthews Band & Tim Reynolds | More »

Karen and Jeffrey: What’s the Most Embarrassing Movie You’ve Ever Seen?

February 21, 2017 6:02 PM
Filed Under: Movies, razzies

What is the most embarrassing movie you’ve ever seen? This morning, Jeffrey revealed that this past weekend, he watched Lifetime’s Britney Ever After — the unauthorized biopic of Britney Spears and it was so bad, it was good!

Karen revealed that the most embarrassing movie she’s ever watched was Justin Bieber’s 2011 movie Never Say Never. She said that although she and her husband only saw the film for their kids, they actually enjoyed the movie!

Listen to Jeffrey break down the films below!

 

–Intern Anthony/Karen and Jeffrey

