Blake Shelton Takes Gwen Stefani & Kids on Helicopter Ride

By Hayden Wright

Blake Shelton may have “forgotten” Valentine’s Day, but his romance with Gwen Stefani is going strong: Over President’s Day weekend, the couple took Gwen’s kids on a helicopter ride. The No Doubt frontwoman shared clips from the experience on Snapchat, including a cute photo of Blake crossing a tarmac with her son.

Related: Gwen Stefani Jokes Blake Shelton Forgot Valentine’s Day

During a December interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Blake discussed these “Bachelor-style” dates.

“We do, we do. We actually, we use that thing a lot. It gets a lot more use than you would think,” he admitted.

“In order to fly it, you need to be drinking, I think. In order to be able to settle in and really be, you know, enjoying it you gotta have some drinks,” Blake said. “And you shouldn’t be flying…everybody knows you shouldn’t be drinking and flying.”

See Gwen’s Snapchat dispatches from the adventure here: