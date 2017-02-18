Lana Del Rey Releases New Single ‘Love’

By Radio.com Staff

Lana Del Rey has released a new single titled “Love.”

Related: Lana Del Rey Sings ‘Tiny Dancer’ with Last Shadow Puppets, Tame Impala

The track is from Del Rey’s forthcoming album, which will be released later this year. A press release promises the album will feature exciting guests who will be revealed at a later date.

“I made my first 4 albums for me,” said Del Rey in a prepared statement “but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed”.

Check out Lana’s latest below.