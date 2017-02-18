WIN On Fresh: Bruno MarsLady GagaKings Of Leon | Nickelback | Mike PosnerChainsmokers | The WeekndTrain | Dave Matthews Band & Tim Reynolds | More »

Lana Del Rey Releases New Single ‘Love’

February 18, 2017 7:50 PM
Filed Under: Lana Del Rey

By Radio.com Staff

Lana Del Rey has released a new single titled “Love.”

Related: Lana Del Rey Sings ‘Tiny Dancer’ with Last Shadow Puppets, Tame Impala

The track is from Del Rey’s forthcoming album, which will be released later this year. A press release promises the album will feature exciting guests who will be revealed at a later date.

“I made my first 4 albums for me,” said Del Rey in a prepared statement “but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed”.

Check out Lana’s latest below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live