Have You Ever Seen Drama Go Down at a Wedding?

Have you ever seen major drama go down at a wedding? This morning, Karen and Jeffrey discussed a story about a couple who called off their $350,000 wedding after their family brawled at the rehearsal dinner.

Jeffrey explained that the drama started when the bride’s brother was asked to speak at the dinner and for some reason, this upset the groom’s father. This escalated into an argument, which then escalated into the groom-to-be’s brother punching the bride-to-be’s father in the face.

The groom’s dad even jumped in! Afterward, the groom’s father called off the wedding and told his son that if he got married anyway, he would cut him out of his will. The song decided to not to marry his fiance! The bride’s family is now suing to recoup the costs!

Have you ever witnessed major drama at a wedding? Listen below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey