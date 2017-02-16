Which Would You Choose: $1 Million a Year OR True Love For the Rest of Your Life?

If you could choose receiving $1 million dollars a year or true love for the rest of your life, what would you choose?
This morning, Karen and Jeffrey discussed a TIME survey on romance and finances by Money and SurveyMonkey, and 55% of respondents said that they would choose money.
Here’s the breakdown of people who said they would choose the $1 million per year:
44% of married people
45% of people in domestic partnerships/civil unions
55% of Singles
59% of people who are Single, but cohabitating
59% of Divorcees
71% of Separated people
