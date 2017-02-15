Karen’s Fashion Week Meltdown!

It’s Fashion Week in NYC!

Karen and Jeffrey had some strange encounters over the last week and Karen had to do some pretty unbelievable things to escape a parking lot! What was keeping her inside?

Karen was just about to get in her car when a swarm of Paparazzi hovered over a fashion model who was near Karen’s car and she couldn’t leave the parking lot that she was in! One of the cameramen even slammed into Karen’s car just trying to snap a picture of the model!

Karen finally escaped but she wasn’t free just yet. The Paparazzi continued by blocking the whole intersection. As soon as the light turned green Karen let them have it with her horn. Go get em’ Karen!

Want to hear Karen relive the whole experience? Listen below to hear her take on Fashion Week in NYC.

–Intern Anthony/Karen and Jeffrey