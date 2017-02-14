WIN On Fresh: Kings Of Leon | NickelbackChainsmokersColdplay | John Mayer | The WeekndTrainMore »

Karen and Jeffrey Discuss the ’36 Questions That Lead To Love’ – Part 3

February 14, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: Dating, Relationships, valentines day

In light of Valentine’s Day, Karen and Jeffrey once again discussed the New York Times’ article about the ’36 Questions That Lead To Love.’ This morning, Karen and Jeffrey revealed their most embarrassing moments, the last time they cried, and what they like about each other.

Here’s the full list of questions to ask your partner — if you want to fall in love.

Listen to Karen and Jeffrey’s Q&A below!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

