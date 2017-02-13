OnTheList with Xtine: 9 Great Moments From an Underwhelming GRAMMY Awards

#OnTheList with Xtine is a weekly feature from Fresh 102.7’s Christine Richie that will be highlighting all things music and more, from her favorite emerging artists, top female vocalists, and much, much more!

The Grammys are my Super Bowl! I have been counting down the days, getting the snacks ready, and making my picks! I’m sure it’s going to be Adele‘s night again. I was thrilled that some of my favorites were performing and James Corden was hosting. This has to be a great show, right?

Three hours later…

Meh, I was mostly underwhelmed. Maybe it was the technical difficulties that ruined the flow of the show, but I felt like the energy just wasn’t there. There were a lot of great performances, but none were jump-off-my-couch-and-sit-in-front-of-the-TV-to-get-closer-to-the-music-electric, if you know what I mean. That being said, it wasn’t all bad. Here were my favorite moments.

Adele Opening the Show with “Hello”

Adele might has the best voice to grace the Grammy stage. Also, knowing that she suffers from extreme stage fright, it amazes me that she still gave a flawless performance. She’s in a class by herself.

Twenty One Pilots Accepting Their Award in Their Underwear

Twenty One Pilots proved what I’ve always suspected: everyone watches the Grammys in their underwear.

To be honest, I was annoyed when they starting taking their pants off. I was thinking, “What kind of stunt is this?” They then told a story about watching the Grammys a few years ago in their underwear and saying to each other, “If we win a Grammy someday, we should accept them just like this.” It turned out to be a very sweet moment with the message, “Anyone from anywhere can do anything.”

Ed Sheeran Performing “Shape of You”

Ed Sheeran never fails to amaze me. This is too good not to share.pic.twitter.com/KWKq4ocKcc — Sheila (@sheilmo) February 13, 2017

I’m always mesmerized watching Ed Sheeran do his thing on his loop station. Building the song as he’s performing. He is such a special and unique artist.

Bruno Mars Performing “That’s What I Like”

📹 Bruno Mars performing 'That's What I Like' at the #GRAMMYs AMAZING! 👏😍 pic.twitter.com/ktXX0fetpo — zayn update:-Sandesh (@Sandesh1acharya) February 13, 2017

Bruno Mars never disappoints. He has the voice and dance moves to put on a spectacular show night after night! He had all the women, and probably some men, swooning.

Gary Clark Jr. and William Bell Perform “Born Under a Bad Sign”

Yes! Finally some gritty, dirty blues! Clark and Bell added some much needed soul to what had been a pretty boring night so far. Any time I get to watch Gary Clark Jr. do his thing on the guitar, I’m a happy girl. He is one of the best.

Alicia Keys and Maren Morris Perform “Once”

Alicia Keys and Maren Morris are two unbelievable voices that sounded unreal together. Keys makes everyone she performs with step up their game, although Maren didn’t have far to go. They really brought out the best in each other.

Adele’s George Michael Tribute

I'm sorry I can't mess it up for him 👏 Legendary George Michael tribute @Adele Amazing Woman! Grammy Awards #Grammys pic.twitter.com/Z797rQTs2x — Real Lee Westwick® (@LeeWestwick) February 13, 2017

I give Adele so much credit for this performance. She started and something wasn’t right, so she stopped and started over. She still managed to give an incredible and heartfelt tribute. Unfortunately, she was close to tears at the end because she felt that she let everyone down. Judging by the standing ovation, she inspired everyone with being honest and real. I wish I could’ve reached through the TV and given her a big hug.

John Legend and Cynthia Erivo Perform “God Only Knows”

#GRAMMYs: John Legend & Cynthia Erivo perform 'God Only Knows' during the in memoriam tribute https://t.co/IBjbEIfN8c pic.twitter.com/yIxZGiciV1 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2017

Watching the In Memoriam tribute was tough. A stark reminder of all the greats that we’ve lost. John and Cynthia gave such a beautiful and touching rendition of the Beach Boys’ classic. It was a little light in such a somber part of the show.

Bruno’s Prince Tribute of “Let’s Go Crazy”

Now that’s how you honor an artist! Perfection!

Who knew Mars could shred on the guitar like that?!

Watch: @BrunoMars and The Time perform "Let's Go Crazy," "Jungle Love" in epic Prince tribute https://t.co/jSeiVGaqv8 pic.twitter.com/oXhifipoSk — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2017

He is probably one of the best performers of our time. And inviting The Time to open the tribute was a very nice touch.

