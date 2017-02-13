Karen and Jeffrey Discuss the ’36 Questions That Lead To Love’ – Part 2

A New York Times article gave a list of questions to ask your significant other to see if you’re actually in love with them and to test just how compatible you are to your so-called love. Karen and Jeffrey sat down this morning to find out once again just how compatible they are to each other. Did their questions clash? Or do Karen and Jeffrey have a lot more in common than we think?

The First question was, “If your house was on fire and you could only save one possession what would it be?” Both Karen and Jeffrey said that they’d take pictures! Karen explained how important baby pictures are to her while Jeffrey agreed that family pictures cannot be left behind in the house.

Next, Jeffrey asked Karen if she knew in one year from now that she was going to die, would she change anything about the way she lives. Karen and Jeffrey agreed again! They both said how they would continue to love more and more every day and spread love as far as possible.

Lastly, the final test of compatibility was, “What is the greatest accomplishment of your life?”

Listen below to find out what Karen and Jeffrey’s greatest accomplishments are!

-Intern Anthony/Karen and Jeffrey