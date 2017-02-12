GRAMMY Winners 2017: See the Full List

By Radio.com Staff

Today the buildup to the biggest night in music concludes with the 59th annual GRAMMYs.

Check out the winners and nominees below, with the winners in bold. Find the full list at GRAMMY.com.

Album of the Year

25 — Adele

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Views — Drake

A Sailor’s Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Record of the Year

“Hello” — Adele

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Year

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“Hello” — Adele

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

Best New Artist

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

The Chainsmokers

Kelsea Ballerini

Anderson.Paak

Best Pop Vocal Album

25 — Adele

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande

Confident — Demi Lovato

This Is Acting — Sia

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Hello” – Adele

“Hold Up” – Beyonce

“Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber

“Piece by Piece (Idol Version)” – Kelly Clarkson

“Dangerous Woman” – Ariana Grande

Best Pop Duo /Group Performance

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“7 Years” – Lukas Graham

“Work” – Rihanna festauring Drake

“Cheap Thrills” – Sia featuring Sean Paul

“Stressed Out” – Twenty One Pilots

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Cinema – Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels – Bob Dylan

Stages Live – Josh Groban

Summertime: Wille Nelson Sings Gershwin – Willie Nelson

Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway – Barbra Streisand

Best Dance Recording

“Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

“Tearing Me Up” – Bob Moses

“Never Be Like You” – Flume featuring Kai

“Rinse & Repeat” – Riton featuring Kah-Lo

“Drinkee” – Sofi Tukker

Best Rock Album

California — Blink-182

Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage The Elephant

Magma — Gojira

Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco

Weezer — Weezer

Best Rock Performance

“Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)” – Alabama Shakes

“Don’t Hurt Yourself” – Beyoncé Featuring Jack White

“Blackstar” – David Bowie

“The Sound Of Silence (Live On Conan)” – Disturbed

“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots

Best Rock Song

“Blackstar” – David Bowie

“Burn The Witch” – Radiohead

“Hardwired” – Metallica

“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots

“My Name Is Human” – Highly Suspect

Best Metal Performance

“Shock Me” – Baroness

“Silvea” – Gojira

“Rotting in Vain” – Korn

“Dystopia” – Megadeth

“The Price is Wrong” – Periphery

Best Alternative Music Album

22, A Million — Bon Iver

Blackstar — David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Ology — Gallant

We Are King — KING

Malibu — Anderson.Paak

Anti — Rihanna

Best R&B Performance

“Turnin’ Me Up” – BJ The Chicago Kid

“Permission” – Ro James

“I Do” – Musiq Soulchild

“Needed Me” – Rihanna

“Cranes In The Sky” – Solange

Best R&B Song

“Come See Me” – PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake

“Exchange” – Bryson Tiller

“Kiss It Better” – Rihanna

“Lake By The Ocean” – Maxwell

“Luv” – Tory Lanez

Best R&B Album

In My Mind – BJ The Chicago Kid

Lalah Hathaway Live – Lalah Hathaway

Velvet Portraits – Terrace Martin

Healing Season – Mint Condition

Smoove Jones – Mya

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“The Three Of Me” – William Bell

“Woman’s World” – BJ The Chicago Kid

“Sleeping With The One I Love” – Fantasia

“Angel” – Lalah Hathaway

“Can’t Wait” – Jill Scott

Best Rap Performance

“No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Panda” —Desiigner

“Pop Style” — Drake Featuring The Throne

“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

“That Part” — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Best Rap Album

Coloring Book – Chance The Rapper

And The Anonymous Nobody – De La Soul

Major Key – DJ Khaled

Views – Drake

Blank Face LP – ScHoolboy Q

The Life Of Pablo – Kanye West

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Freedom” – Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Hotline Bling” – Drake

“Broccoli” – D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

“Ultralight Beam” – Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

“Famous” – Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song

“All The Way Up” – Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

“Famous” – Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

“Hotline Bling” – Drake

“No Problem” – Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Ultralight Beam” – Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

Best Country Solo Performance

“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

“My Church” — Maren Morris

“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

Best Country Duo or Group Performance

“Different For Girls” – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

“21 Summer” – Brothers Osborne

“Setting The World On Fire” – Kenny Chesney & P!nk

“Jolene” – Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton

“Think Of You” – Chris Young With Cassadee Pope

Best Country Album

Big Day In A Small Town – Brandy Clark

Full Circle – Loretta Lynn

Hero – Maren Morris

A Sailor’s Guide To Earth – Sturgill Simpson

Ripcord – Keith Urban

Best Country Song

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

“Die A Happy Man” – Thomas Rhett

“Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw

“My Church”- Maren Morris

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Best American Roots Performance

“Aint No Man” – The Avett Brothers

“Mother’s Children Have a Hard Time” – Blind Boys Of Alabama

“Factory Girl” – Rhiannon Giddens

“House of Mercy” – Sarah Jarosz

“Wreck You” – Lori McKenna

Best American Roots Song

“Alabama At Night” – Robbie Fulks

“City Lights” – Jack White

“Gulfstream” – Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars

“Kid Sister” – The Time Jumpers

“Wreck You” – Lori McKenna

Best Americana Album

True Sadness – The Avett Brothers

This Is Where I Live – William Bell

The Cedar Creek Sessions – Kris Kristofferson

The Bird & The Rifle – Lori McKenna

Kid Sister – The Time Jumpers

Best Musical Theater Album

Bright Star

The Color Purple

Fiddler On The Roof

Kinky Boots

Waitress

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls

“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots, Track from: Suicide Squad

“Just Like Fire” — P!nk, Track from: Alice Through The Looking Glass

“Purple Lamborghini” — Skrillex & Rick Ross, Track from: Suicide Squad

“Try Everything” — Shakira, Track from: Zootopia

“The Veil” — Peter Gabriel, Track from: Snowden

Best Soundtrack for Visual Media

Amy – (Various Artists)

Miles Ahead – (Miles Davis & Various Artists)

Straight Outta Compton – (Various Artists)

Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition) – (Various Artists)

Vinyl: The Essential Season 1 – (Various Artists)

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo — Amy Schumer

In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox — Carol Burnett

M Train — Patti Smith

Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A.Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia) — (Various Artists)

Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink — Elvis Costello

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Bridge of Spies – Thomas Newman, composer

Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight – Ennio Morricone, composer

The Revenant – Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto, composers

Star Wars: The Force Awakens – John Williams, composer

Stranger Things Volume 1 – Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers

Stranger Things Volume 2 – Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

Best Music Video

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“River” — Leon Bridges

“Up & Up” — Coldplay

“Gosh” — Jamie XX

“Upside Down & Inside Out” — OK Go

Best Music Film

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead – Steve Aoki // Justin Krook

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years – The Beatles // Ron Howard

Lemonade – Beyoncé // Beyoncé Knowles Carter & Kahlil Joseph

The Music of Strangers – Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble // Morgan Neville

American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry – (Various Artists) //

George J. Flanigen IV

Best Recording Package

Anti (Deluxe Edition) – Ciarra Pardo & Robyn Fenty, art directors (Rihanna)

Blackstar – Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)

Human Performance – Andrew Savage, art director (Parquet Courts)

Sunset Motel – Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)

22, A Million – Eric Timothy Carlson, art director (Bon Iver)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Edith Piaf 1915 – 2015 – Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)

401 Days – Jonathan Dagan & Mathias Høst Normark, art directors (J.Views)

I Like It When You Sleep, For your Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It (Box Set) – Samuel Burgess-Johnson & Matthew Healy, art directors (The 1975)

Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition) – Matt Taylor, art director (Trey Anastasio)

Tug of War (Deluxe Edition) – Simon Earith & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Are You Serious – Andrew Bird

Blackstar – David Bowie

Dig In Deep – Bonnie Raitt

Hit N Run Phase Two – Prince

Undercurrent – Sarah Jarosz