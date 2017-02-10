FM Magazine: Epson “Digital Couture” Show at New York Fashion Week

Epson kicked off New York Fashion Week with its Digital Couture Fashion show and Deb Gordon talked to Alejandro Ordonez, their Marketing & Communications Manager, about the show’s use of innovative digital textile technology.

“We had an idea – a vision…we started using digital dye sublimation… we started working with textile printing…direct to garment, direct to textile, and dye sublimation,” said Ordonez.

The fashion presentation held at the IAC Building, featured designs from 13 up and coming designers from North, South, and Central America, who all utilized the direct to fabric print technology in their designs.

“We began looking for creative talents all over America, Latin America… the continent…to bring them to New York and mix technology and fashion…wearable technology,” said Ordonez.

“You cannot only be constrained by the textiles that are available at the shop – dream it, write it, design it, place it, print it, wear it.”

In addition, Epson held a Fashion and Technology Forum – a panel discussion consisting of designers, insiders and influencers from both fields.

This year marks Epson’s third at NYFW, and each year the inventive designs fully capture how the technology expands the designer’s creative vision.

“Creativity has no zip code, you can be a young designer in Iowa…or you can be a young designer in Guatemala, it doesn’t really matter,“ Ordonez said. “If you get the opportunity to get the tools and put your materials out there, that’s what we want,” Ordonez said.

The fusion of fashion and technology is obviously here to stay.

Still, hard to believe the following designs were created using a printer:

–Deb Gordon/WNEW