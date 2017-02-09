WIN On Fresh: Lady GagaChainsmokersColdplay | John Mayer | The 1975 | The WeekndU2 | TrainMore »

Dave Gahan Plays a Dictator in Depeche Mode ‘Where’s The Revolution’ Video

February 9, 2017 7:29 PM
Filed Under: Depeche Mode, rock

By Radio.com Staff

Depeche Mode have never been ones to shy away from political discourse. In fact, the British threesome have a history of sharing their concerns through music. Do they march in protests, not typically. However, the lads often use their music as a bullhorn and “Where’s The Revolution” is no exception.

Directed by Anton Corbijn, as most of their visuals are, fans peer in as Dave Gahan stands upon an oversized podium like an angry dictator shouting messages at his devoted minions. Gahan appears to be playing the very character the song railing against.

 

