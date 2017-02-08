Watch Zara Larsson and Ty Dolla $ign Perform ‘So Good’ on ‘Ellen’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Zara Larsson and Ty Dolla $ign performed her new single “So Good” yesterday (Feb. 7) on Ellen.

Related: Zara Larsson drops video for “So Good” ft. Ty Dolla $ign

The 19-year-old Swedish singer started the song on her own dressed in a black tube top and matching pants, and navigated the stage like a veteran. Then, at about two minutes mark, Ty joined in, wearing a black overcoat, a black-and-white striped shirt and shades, and complimented Larsson’s melodic vocals with half-sung raps.

Larsson’s new album So Good comes out March 17th and includes the singles “Lush Life, “Ain’t My Fault” and the MNEK collaboration “Never Forget You.”