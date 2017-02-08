FM Magazine: Woman’s Day Red Dress Awards

February is heart health month and Deb Gordon’s guest was Susan Spencer, Editor in Chief of Woman’s Day Magazine, which recently held its 14th annual Red Dress Awards to help increase awareness about heart disease.

Susan described the awards as the “Oscars of the heart world” for its recognition of those who have made contributions in the field of cardiology.

This year’s honorees included NIH researcher Dr. Janine Clayton; boxer Leila Ali for her advocacy work on behalf of the American Heart Association; and LaQuitta “Shai” Wilkins Miss Black Alabama USA 2016, pediatric nurse, and AHA volunteer.

“What I love about Shai is that she’s really working on a grassroots level, said Spencer. “This particular platform has allowed her to really bring awareness to a lot of communities where heart disease is really prevalent.”

The Red Dress Awards always garners the support of high-profile entertainers, and this year’s event included Jane Lynch, Hoda Kotb and Melissa Etheridge who performed her many hits.

Woman’s Day also recently conducted its Live Longer and Stronger Challenge, which helps women make the necessary lifestyle changes to improve their overall health and reduce their risks for developing heart disease.

“It’s one of our signature editorial programs and it ties in really well with Red Dress Awards and our editorial mission to support women’s heart health,” said Spencer about the Challenge.

In addition, Woman’s Day teamed up with King Features Syndicates to create a Betty Boop comic strip which will appear in the March issue, to spread heart health information and increase awareness,

“We created an original, exclusive comic…starring Betty – and Betty has been re-imagined as the caped Heroine of Hearts…and she’s a wonderful example of how you can use an iconic familiar character to deliver health information in a unique and innovative way,” said Spencer.

For more information about all that Woman’s Day is doing to help women combat heart disease, visit www.womansday.com or follow Woman’s Day on Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.

–Deb Gordon/WNEW