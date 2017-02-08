Body-Shamers Beware! Karen and Jeffrey Defend Lady Gaga

People are still talking about Lady Gaga‘s epic Super Bowl 51 half time performance — but unfortunately, some have taken to social media to criticize the singer’s “belly.”

Gaga went on Instagram to address the haters, saying, “I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga..”

