WIN On Fresh: ChainsmokersColdplay | John Mayer | The 1975 | The WeekndU2 | TrainMore »

Karen and Jeffrey Play ‘The Hating Game’

February 7, 2017 2:03 PM
Filed Under: Dating, Relationships

There’s a new dating app called ‘Hater’ that launches tomorrow and it matches people based on the things that they mutually hate. Users are asked to swipe in four different directions to select whether they love, hate, like, or dislike a certain person, city, activity, behavior, idea, etc. The app currently has over 2,000 topics for users to swipe on.

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey decided to play “the hating game” to see if they if they’d match on Hater. K&J discussed condiments they despise and Jeffrey admitted he HATES everything about ketchup and Karen said she hates red pepper flakes.

On words they hate, Karen is totally over “on fleek” while Jeffrey can’t stand the word “sausage.”

Listen below to hear if Karen and Jeffrey mutually hate the same songs!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live