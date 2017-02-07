Karen and Jeffrey Play ‘The Hating Game’

There’s a new dating app called ‘Hater’ that launches tomorrow and it matches people based on the things that they mutually hate. Users are asked to swipe in four different directions to select whether they love, hate, like, or dislike a certain person, city, activity, behavior, idea, etc. The app currently has over 2,000 topics for users to swipe on.

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey decided to play “the hating game” to see if they if they’d match on Hater. K&J discussed condiments they despise and Jeffrey admitted he HATES everything about ketchup and Karen said she hates red pepper flakes.

On words they hate, Karen is totally over “on fleek” while Jeffrey can’t stand the word “sausage.”

Listen below to hear if Karen and Jeffrey mutually hate the same songs!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey