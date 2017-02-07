WIN On Fresh: ChainsmokersColdplay | John Mayer | The 1975 | The WeekndU2 | TrainMore »

Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter ‘Awake and Talking’

February 7, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Jamie Lynn Spears

By Radio.com Staff

Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie is “awake and talking,” after being involved in a serious ATV accident.

Related: Britney Spears’ Niece in Serious Condition after ATV Accident

“With her father, mother, and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7,” the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department told People.

“Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking,” the statement continues. “Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live