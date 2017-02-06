OnTheList with Xtine: 10 Love Songs for Valentine’s Day, Version 2.0

#OnTheList with Xtine is a weekly feature from Fresh 102.7’s Christine Richie that will be highlighting all things music and more, from her favorite emerging artists, top female vocalists, and much, much more!

“It’s all well and good being all wishy washy and full of feelings, but at some point people have to convert those feelings into money spent on actual stuff that tells a person how you feel about them.” This is a quote from one of my favorite shows, Lovesick on Netflix. One of the characters perfectly sums up Valentine’s Day.

I know that I’m constantly bashing February 14th, but make no mistake, I think love is amazing. Nothing compares to that absolutely thrilling and terrifying moment you realize you’re in love. It enhances everything in your life. I just think It should be shown in how you treat someone everyday. The only thing worse than Valentine’s Day flowers are apology flowers! Isn’t it more thoughtful to get them on a random day “just because” than on Valentine’s Day as an obligation? I think so.

I know not everyone feels that way. Some of you are probably excited for Valentine’s Day and are trying to put together the perfect playlist to express how you feel. To show that I actually do have a heart, here are a few love songs to help you out.

Adele – “Remedy”

“When the pain cuts you deep, when the night keeps you from sleeping/ just look and you will see that I will be our remedy.”

Stanaj – “Meant to Be”

“I never believed in destiny but you and I were always meant to be.”

We The Kings – “Sad Song”

“Without you I’m just a sad song.”

Kodaline – “The One”

“I knew the first day that I met you I was never gonna let you slip away.”

Joseph – “I Don’t Mind”

“I will love you anyway with all your demons in the way.”

Lewis Watson – “Little Light”

“Ever since I found you, a little light is breaking through.”

Elle King – “Make You Smile”

“I would walk a thousand a miles just to make you smile.”

Jamie Scott – “Unbreakable”

“I won’t let you fall down now. I swear I’ll find your smile and put my arms above you and make you unbreakable.”

Frances – “Say it Again”

“I never thought someone would love me like you say you do, so say it again and I’ll say it back to you.”

Tom Walker – “Just You and I”

“I know I can tell you anything you won’t judge you’re just listening ’cause you’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

