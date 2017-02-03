Jeffrey Is Totally Clueless When It Comes To The Super Bowl!

Sunday is the Super Bowl and guess who won’t be watching? Jeffrey!

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey discussed the Big Game and Jeffrey admitted that he is totally clueless about football.

He’s so clueless that when Karen asked if he is rooting for the New England Patriots or the Atlanta Falcons, he said that he’s rooting for, he said, “The team that Tom and Giselle play for!”

Karen then brought in our co-worker, Shannon in the Morning (WCBS-FM) producer Trevor, and he broke down the Super Bowl for Jeffrey.

Does Jeffrey know what a tight end is? Who is his favorite football player of all time? Also, find out who Jeffrey thinks is the Beyonce of football!

Listen below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey