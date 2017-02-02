Two Truths And A Lie – #TBT Edition: Did Jeffrey Wear Braces Back in the Day?

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey played Two Truths And A Lie – TBT Edition for Throwback Thursday and once again, it was all about their teenage years!

Did Jeffrey wear braces for seven years? Did he commit the fashion faux pas of wearing his inhaler on a lanyard? Or did he get pulled over on his first date because the cops thought he was too young to be driving?

In high school, was Karen the field hockey champ two years in a row? Did she get kicked out of the 8th-grade graduation dance? Or did a guy chase her down in his car to make her ask him out to the prom?

Listen to Karen and Jeffrey’s Two Truths And A Lie – TBT Edition below to find out!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey