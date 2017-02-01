Is It Rude To Send Your Parents a Text On Their Birthday?

During this morning’s show, Karen accused Jeffrey of being rude because he doesn’t call his parents on their birthdays, he TEXTS them! Jeffrey says it’s nothing personal, he’s just a texter and he doesn’t speak to people on the phone – parents included. Karen was not having it!

She said that there are times that you just have to pick up your phone and your parents’ birthday is definitely one of those times.

Listeners called in to weigh in, and most agreed with Jeffrey!

Is it wrong that Jeffrey texts his parents on their birthdays? Do you text close family and friends on their birthdays or call them? Do you want your family or friends to call you on your birthday? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram!

Listen to the clip below:

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey