WIN On Fresh: Coldplay | John MayerEd Sheeran in L.A.The 1975 | 50 Shades DarkerU2 | 3EBMore »

What’s The Most Embarrassing Song In Your Phone?

January 31, 2017 8:08 AM
Filed Under: Olivia Newton-John, Paris Hilton, Rod Stewart

After Monday’s show, Karen and Jeffrey were in their office and Karen was playing music when Olivia Newton John’s “Magic” just happened to come on. Of course, Jeffrey teased her about the song, saying it’s super cheesy and if there was a song that described a ‘trashy unicorn,’ it would be “Magic”!

Of course, Karen snatched Jeffrey’s phone to see if he had anything embarrassing music and she found Paris Hilton’s version of Rod Stewart’s “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?”. Jeffrey actually likes Paris’ version better than the original!

Who has the most embarrassing song? Jeffrey or Karen? Hit us up on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to let us know!

Listen to the clip below!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live