What’s The Most Embarrassing Song In Your Phone?

After Monday’s show, Karen and Jeffrey were in their office and Karen was playing music when Olivia Newton John’s “Magic” just happened to come on. Of course, Jeffrey teased her about the song, saying it’s super cheesy and if there was a song that described a ‘trashy unicorn,’ it would be “Magic”!

Of course, Karen snatched Jeffrey’s phone to see if he had anything embarrassing music and she found Paris Hilton’s version of Rod Stewart’s “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?”. Jeffrey actually likes Paris’ version better than the original!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey