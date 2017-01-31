OnTheList with Xtine: Valentine’s Day Break Up Songs, Version 2.0

#OnTheList with Xtine is a weekly feature from Fresh 102.7’s Christine Richie that will be highlighting all things music and more, from her favorite emerging artists, top female vocalists, and much, much more!

February 14th is looming, take cover! Everywhere you look, there are teddy bears taunting you and chocolates you normally enjoy are now your enemy wrapped in red hearts. Commercials make even the most confident lover feel inadequate when it comes to choosing a gift for that “special someone.” I think Valentine’s Day is annoying whether you’re single or not. Unfortunately, it can be brutal if you’re going through a breakup. Sorry if that’s your situation. We’ve all been there.

All breakups are not created equal though. Sometimes you get your heart torn out. Other times you realize the relationship isn’t healthy and as difficult as it may be, you have to say goodbye. Oh, and how about a little anger mixed with those tears? I’m talking about when you realize you’ve been dating a liar and a dirty cheater. Good times, huh? Well, while you’re drowning your sorrows in your go to comfort food, I figured maybe you need some new breakup songs to put on repeat. Here are a few you probably haven’t heard yet.

Your Heart Was Broken

Keywest – “This is Heartbreak”

“When will I be okay, when will I be myself, when will I move on and fall in love with someone else.”

Craig Gallagher – “Back to the Start”

“You broke my heart, you tore it apart, you took it away, you fucked it up.”

King Charles – “Choke”

“Why did you choke all my love away?”

Time to Move On

Noah Cyrus & Labrinth – Make Me (Cry) (Acoustic)

“Gave you up ’bout 21 times, felt those lips tell me 21 lies, yeah you’ll be the death of me.”

Matt Simons – “Say Goodbye”

“I used to need her now it’s hard to recall why, I think it’s time to say goodbye”

Emeli Sande – “Lonely”

“And don’t act to me, I know you felt the changes and nothing’s new, it’s been blue for ages so baby, I’m outta here.”

Calling Out a Dirty Cheater

Lolo – “Heard it from a Friend”

“I heard it from a friend who heard it from a friend, so when you gonna tell me you fucked me over.”

The Veronicas – “You Ruin Me”

“I don’t care if you love me you make me numb”

Leon – “Liar”

“Liar you are a liar and nothing you can say can change this feeling”

