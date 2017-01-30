Have You Ever Been Scammed? (DON’T SAY YES!)

This morning, Jeffrey discussed a new scam going around that consists of someone calling from an unfamiliar number, but often with a familiar area code and asking “Can you hear me?” If you answer yes, the hacker records you saying “yes” and then uses the response to authorize credit card or bill charges.

Fox News provided the following tips to avoid being scammed:

1. Do not answer the phone from numbers you do not recognize.

2. Do not give out personal information.

3. Do not confirm your number over the phone.

4. Do not answer questions over the phone.

During the chat, Karen revealed that she was once scammed as she was leaving the Lincoln Tunnel!

Listen below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey