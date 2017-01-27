WIN On Fresh: Ed Sheeran in L.A.Justin Bieber @ MetLife | The 1975 @ MSG | U2 @ Metlife | More »

Two Truths and A Lie: Did Karen Actually Get Lost In a Cornfield On Her Way To A Party?

January 27, 2017 10:07 AM
Filed Under: 2 truths and a lie

Maybe you think you know everything there is to know about your significant other. Or perhaps your co-worker is incredibly tight-lipped about their personal life. Well, one way to get to know someone is by lying to them! Karen and Jeffrey welcome you to ‘Two Truths and a Lie’!

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey played Two Truths And A Lie: TBT Edition and it was all about their teenage years. Was Jeffrey class president back in high school? Did he dye his hair green? Or was he the state all-star hurdling champ?

Did Karen burn her bangs off when she was a teen? Did she ever get lost in a cornfield on her way to a party? Did she really sneak her dad’s corvette out at night?

Listen to Two Truths and A Lie: TBT Edition below!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

