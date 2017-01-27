Karen vs Intern Anthony: Is Anthony WAY Too Young to Be ‘Whipped’?

Karen and Intern Anthony had a huge argument in the studio this morning and of course, Jeffrey was the referee! Intern Anthony is head over heels in love with his girlfriend Stephanie and says that they will be married by the time he is 24. He’s only 20!!

Karen thinks says Intern Anthony is whipped and way too young to be in a serious relationship. She advises him to slow down but he says he knows Stephanie is the one.

Is Karen right? Should Intern Anthony slow down with Stephanie? Or should he follow his heart? Listen to the clip below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey