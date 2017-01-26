WIN On Fresh: Ed Sheeran in L.A.Justin Bieber @ MetLife | The 1975 @ MSG | U2 @ Metlife | More »

Elton John Brings ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ to Broadway

January 26, 2017 5:34 PM
Filed Under: Elton John

By Radio.com Staff

Elton John will write music for a new The Devil Wears Prada musical.

Related: Elton John Pays Tribute to George Michael

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will lend his talents to a new musical production of Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel. The book has also been adapted into a movie which starred Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

“Re-imagining The Devil Wears Prada for the musical theater is super exciting,” Elton tells Deadline. “I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”

John has previously composed music for Broadway productions of The Lion King and Aida among others.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live