WIN On Fresh: Ed Sheeran in L.A.Justin Bieber @ MetLife | The 1975 @ MSG | U2 @ Metlife | More »

You’ll Never Believe Which Movie Franchise Karen and Jeffrey Have Never Seen!

January 25, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: Movies, star wars

Can you believe that Karen and Jeffrey have NEVER seen Star Wars?? During a chat about the 2017 Oscar nominations, Jeffrey admitted that he’s never seen ANY of the movies that are Oscar nominated and asked Karen if there were any big movies that she’s almost embarrassed to admit she hasn’t seen and she revealed that she’s never seen Star Wars.

Turns out, Jeffrey and Intern Anthony have also never seen Star Wars!

Intern Anthony also shocked the room when he said he said he’s never seen The Godfather and it’s because he doesn’t watch any movies made before the 80, because they’re too old!

Karen and Jeffrey’s boss was so shocked that they hadn’t seen Star Wars that he fired everyone in the room!

Is there a classic movie that you’re embarrassed to admit you’ve never seen before?

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live