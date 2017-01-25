You’ll Never Believe Which Movie Franchise Karen and Jeffrey Have Never Seen!

Can you believe that Karen and Jeffrey have NEVER seen Star Wars?? During a chat about the 2017 Oscar nominations, Jeffrey admitted that he’s never seen ANY of the movies that are Oscar nominated and asked Karen if there were any big movies that she’s almost embarrassed to admit she hasn’t seen and she revealed that she’s never seen Star Wars.

Turns out, Jeffrey and Intern Anthony have also never seen Star Wars!

Intern Anthony also shocked the room when he said he said he’s never seen The Godfather and it’s because he doesn’t watch any movies made before the 80, because they’re too old!

Karen and Jeffrey’s boss was so shocked that they hadn’t seen Star Wars that he fired everyone in the room!

Is there a classic movie that you’re embarrassed to admit you’ve never seen before?

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey