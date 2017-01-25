Naughty Boy May Release New But Unfinished George Michael Track

In the weeks before his untimely death, George Michael was working on music with Naughty Boy and the producer has said he is open to the idea of releasing it to the public.

“It wasn’t this big music industry arrangement, I’ve just been a fan forever,” Naughty Boy told the BBC. “I wanted to work with him, it was something I put out there.”

Naughty Boy refrained from discussing their time in studio — working on an original track for Naughty Boy himself and on Michael’s next record — out of respect for the singer, who passed away on Christmas Day. “His journey, musically and historically, is so much bigger than him doing a track with Naughty Boy.”

The Watford, England-born DJ is considering releasing the song, which he just began continuing work on again in the last week, saying, “hopefully the music will continue to live on and me being a part of it is just a part of my journey too,” adding, “we’ll just see how it goes.”

Naughty Boy has previously worked with Beyonce on “Runnin’ (I Lose It All)” in mid-2015 and also has credits with Zayn Malik and Sam Smith.