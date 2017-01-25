WIN On Fresh: Ed Sheeran in L.A.Justin Bieber @ MetLife | The 1975 @ MSG | U2 @ Metlife | More »

Have You Ever Screwed Up At Work?

January 25, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: Oscars

Have you ever had a major screw up at work?

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey discussed the major screw up on the Academy Awards’ website during the announcement of the 2017 Oscar nominees. Tom Hanks and Amy Adams were both listed as nominees for Best Actress and Best Actor but it turns out neither of them were actually nominated!

This got Karen and Jeffrey thinking about the times they’ve messed up at work. Jeffrey once worked at a Things Remembered kiosk back in the day and once messed up a customer’s order so bad, he got fired!

Find out why Jeffrey became ‘A Thing Remembered’ and what Karen said on the radio that could have gotten her fired! Listen below!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey

